Stormy few days on the way with rain, wind forecast for Metro Vancouver

Last weekend, we enjoyed some respite from the rainy weather when the temperature rose above 16ºC. However, it was short-lived, as Raincouver has returned with a vengeance.

According to The Weather Network, a massive storm system will hit Metro Vancouver and southern BC this Friday evening and continue until Sunday.

The storm will bring heavy rain, snowfall, and impactful winds. The Lower Mainland will also experience gusty winds, rainfall, and even some snow in the mountains.

Vancouver Island will also get a dose of showers and can expect heavy rainfall, while the coastal mountains will accumulate 50+ cm of alpine snow.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, exact rainfall amounts are unknown as the forecast continues to evolve. However, heavy rainfall is likely across the Lower Mainland, with some breaks in between.

The Weather Network warned of potential power outages, travel delays, and ferry cancellations due to the strong winds.

The storm is set to weaken on Saturday, and another one is set to arrive on Sunday, bringing more active weather.

So, buckle up for a wet week and keep updated on the daily Metro Vancouver weather patterns by clicking here.

