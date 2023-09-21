Rainy season returns: First fall storm coming to Vancouver this weekend

The season officially changes to autumn this weekend and fall is bringing a serious weather change to Vancouver.

Skies are forecast to change from sunny to cloudy and rainy between Friday and Saturday and stay gloomy all of next week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for showers Saturday through Wednesday and also forecasts a temperature drop with highs only reaching the mid-teens Tuesday onwards.

Tuesday could be the rainiest day next week, with the Weather Network calling for up to 25 millimetres.

So safe to say it’s time to roll up that beach blanket and retrieve the umbrella from the closet. You’re going to need it over the next six to eight months.