British Columbians told to prepare for flooding ahead of expected rainstorm

Nikitha Martins
Dec 1 2023, 3:03 am
AlbertArt/Shutterstock

BC’s west coast, including the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, are in for a long, wet week as an atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain to the region, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The province is encouraging people living on Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley to expect stormy weather until Thursday, December 7 and to prepare in case of flooding.

ECCC forecasts a series of storms culminating “in a narrow band of heavy precipitation for the west coast,” the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness statement reads.

This atmospheric river is expected to bring West Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and the Coast Mountains heavy to very heavy rain on Monday into Tuesday “during what is currently forecast as the peak of the storm.”

ECCC

Since there are about four days left before the peak of the storm, the province is encouraging British Columbians to check the ECCC weather page for updates on forecasts and rainfall expectations.

“There is uncertainty in the storm track and therefore total amounts of snow followed by rain (on snow) also remain uncertain,” the province said.

If required, the River Forecast Centre will issue advisories and warnings.

