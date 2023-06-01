Here are the stores offering the e-bike rebate in Metro Vancouver

The BC e-bike rebate program goes live today, and a complete list of participating retailers in Metro Vancouver has now been revealed.

After a bit of slowness earlier this morning, likely due to a rush of users, the BC Electric Bike Rebate Program website seems to be running smoothly, though there are some typos and missing numbers.

The portal is also reasonably easy to navigate, allowing you to select from a list of participating retailers and even click a toggle to see stores that let you order online.

Here are all the stores offering the e-bike rebate in Metro Vancouver, which could change over time.

Vancouver (41 stores)

So far, 41 stores are participating in the rebate program in Vancouver, where most e-bike retailers are located.

Bikes For All

Biktrix Enterprises

BSP Bicycle Sports Pacific Inc. (also in North Vancouver)

Cit-E Cycles

Comor Sports (also in North Vancouver)

Cycle BC Rentals & Tours

Cycle City Bike Shop

Denman Bikes on Main

Dunbar Cycles

Ebike Universe Vancouver

E-Nic Ebike

Giant Vancouver

JO-E Cycles

JV Bike

Metro Vancouver E-Bike

Modmo

ProMechBC

RAD Cycles

Rad Power Bikes

Reckless Bikes

Repair and Run Inc.

Sidesaddle Bike Shop

The Bike Doctor

Trev Deeley Motorcycles

Urban Machina Inc.

Velolifestyle

Vintage Iron Cycles

West Point Cycles

Westside Sporting Goods Co.

Burnaby

Only three e-bike retailers in Burnaby are participating in the BC e-bike rebate program.

EBikeBC

Jubilee Cycle

Trek Cycle Burnaby

Richmond

Richmond has six retailers offering the e-bike rebate program, all with an online store.

Aline Sports

Krusty’s Bicycles

Richmond E-Bike

Rize Bikes

Tiga88

Village Bikes

Surrey

Surrey has six e-bike retailers available who are offering the rebate program, with all of them offering an online store.

Alien E-bikes

Biciel

BSP Bicycle Sports Pacific

Giant White Rock

Lankeleisi Bike

Rocky Cycle

The Bike Zone

Vibe Ride e-Bikes & E-Scooters

New Westminster

For New West folks, there’s only one option, Cap’s Bicycle Shop.

Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam

Port Coquitlam has four shops offering the rebate, while Coquitlam only has one.

Cloud eBikes

Dost Bikes

Kinetik Cycles

Trek Bicycle

Voltbike Electric

For a rough estimate of how much you can save on popular models, check out our story on savings here.

To see the complete list of all participating stores in BC, click here.