Here are the stores offering the e-bike rebate in Metro Vancouver
The BC e-bike rebate program goes live today, and a complete list of participating retailers in Metro Vancouver has now been revealed.
After a bit of slowness earlier this morning, likely due to a rush of users, the BC Electric Bike Rebate Program website seems to be running smoothly, though there are some typos and missing numbers.
The portal is also reasonably easy to navigate, allowing you to select from a list of participating retailers and even click a toggle to see stores that let you order online.
Here are all the stores offering the e-bike rebate in Metro Vancouver, which could change over time.
Vancouver (41 stores)
So far, 41 stores are participating in the rebate program in Vancouver, where most e-bike retailers are located.
Bikes For All
Biktrix Enterprises
BSP Bicycle Sports Pacific Inc. (also in North Vancouver)
Cit-E Cycles
Comor Sports (also in North Vancouver)
Cycle BC Rentals & Tours
Cycle City Bike Shop
Denman Bikes on Main
Dunbar Cycles
Ebike Universe Vancouver
E-Nic Ebike
Giant Vancouver
JO-E Cycles
JV Bike
Metro Vancouver E-Bike
Modmo
ProMechBC
RAD Cycles
Rad Power Bikes
Reckless Bikes
Repair and Run Inc.
Sidesaddle Bike Shop
The Bike Doctor
Trev Deeley Motorcycles
Urban Machina Inc.
Velolifestyle
Vintage Iron Cycles
West Point Cycles
Westside Sporting Goods Co.
Burnaby
Only three e-bike retailers in Burnaby are participating in the BC e-bike rebate program.
EBikeBC
Jubilee Cycle
Trek Cycle Burnaby
Richmond
Richmond has six retailers offering the e-bike rebate program, all with an online store.
Aline Sports
Krusty’s Bicycles
Richmond E-Bike
Rize Bikes
Tiga88
Village Bikes
Surrey
Surrey has six e-bike retailers available who are offering the rebate program, with all of them offering an online store.
Alien E-bikes
Biciel
BSP Bicycle Sports Pacific
Giant White Rock
Lankeleisi Bike
Rocky Cycle
The Bike Zone
Vibe Ride e-Bikes & E-Scooters
New Westminster
For New West folks, there’s only one option, Cap’s Bicycle Shop.
Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam
Port Coquitlam has four shops offering the rebate, while Coquitlam only has one.
Cloud eBikes
Dost Bikes
Kinetik Cycles
Trek Bicycle
Voltbike Electric
For a rough estimate of how much you can save on popular models, check out our story on savings here.
To see the complete list of all participating stores in BC, click here.