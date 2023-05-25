BC offering free money with new e-bike rebate program

If you’re in the market for an e-bike, you might want to wait just one more week, as BC is rolling out a rebate program and the savings are potentially massive.

Rebates will be based on personal income and they kick in on June 1 for anyone 19 or older.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, rebates will range between $350 to $1,400. In addition, you don’t need to scrap a car to access the rebate, unlike previous programs.

The rebate portal states that if your net income, based on your NOA, is $38,951.50, you’ll qualify for $1,000. If your net income is $51,131.50, you’ll qualify for $350. If you make less than $38,950, you’ll be qualified for the largest rebate of $1,400.

To see how much you qualify for, you’ll need to be able to access your Notice Of Assessment (NOA) from your most recent CRA tax filing.

“No exceptions will be made to this policy regardless of how close your net income may be to the next higher rebate level.”

Before this, rebates of up to $1,050 were offered for e-bike purchases but only in exchange for scrapping your car. Regular bicycles are not part of the program.

A list of participating e-bike retailers will be available on June 1.

“E-bikes are becoming commonplace in BC as a convenient alternative to motor-vehicle trips, but their price can put them out of reach for people,” said Rob Fleming, minister of transportation and infrastructure, in a statement.

“By making rebates available and basing the rebate amount on income, we can make e-bikes and clean transportation more affordable and accessible for everyone.”

In addition, BC will be investing more than $6 million in rebates, which it says will allow as many as 9,000 people to lower the cost of their e-bike purchases.

The Scrap-It-Society will administer the program.