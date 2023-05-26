Savings you can expect on popular e-bike models with new BC rebate (PHOTOS)

BC residents are still buzzing after the province announced it would start offering a rebate for e-bike purchases, so we thought we’d look at some potential savings from popular retailers.

In case you missed the announcement, the BC Ministry of Transportation announced it would offer up to a $1,400 rebate on e-bikes that cost $2,000 or more.

Rebates are based on personal income:

We checked out some of the most popular e-bike retailers in Vancouver. We connected with RAD Power Bikes Retail Manager Pavel Benda to get some insights on the rebate and see the potential savings you could enjoy on your e-bike purchase thanks to the new BC rebate.

Even though an official list of participating retailers doesn’t come out until June 1, Benda says they’d been getting phone calls all morning from the public due to the rebate announcement.

The best-selling bike RAD offers is the RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru Electric Fat Tire Bike, which is a mouthful to say.

It’s currently available for $2,499. With the highest rebate, you’d get it for just $1,099, $1,499 with the middle rebate, and $2,149 for the lowest rebate. It also comes with a one-year warranty.

If a commuter is more your style, RAD is also offering the RadCity 5 Plus, which is available for $2,299 and could be yours for just $899 with the highest rebate, $1,299 with the middle rebate, or $1,949 with the lowest rebate.

Another popular retailer, Cite Cycles, currently has a popular model on sale.

The Town Sport Hybrid One 400 is on sale for $3,149. For folks who qualify for the highest rebate, this would only be $1,749, $2,149 with the middle rebate, and $2,799 with the lowest rebate.

Again, it depends on which shops are on the approved list of retailers, but there’s a good chance that both RAD and Cite Cycles will be.

Are e-bike retailers ready to dish out the savings?

“There’s definitely a buzz,” Benda told Daily Hive.

“We had phone calls all day long about what the rebate program is all about.”

Benda points out that batteries on e-bikes will last maybe three to five years and need general maintenance once or twice a year, depending on use.

He also said he thought the rebate options were pretty generous.

“I was super happy to see it.”

Benda believes that the rebate will make bikes accessible for people who don’t have cars and will finally bring many people who couldn’t jump into the e-bike community.

What say you? Are you more inclined to get an e-bike thanks to the free money BC is offering?