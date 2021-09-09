It was a wild night in the West End, as several retailers had the windows of their storefronts shattered, and at least one business was robbed.

John Clerides, owner of Marquis Wine Cellars on Davie Street, shared a photo of the damage on Twitter, and put out a call to the Mayor of Vancouver, Kennedy Stewart, to take action.

Clerides told Daily Hive that several neighbouring stores were also vandalized.

An e-bike which was parked behind the storefront of Marquis Wine Cellars, and had a box attached to it with signage behind the seat, was stolen.

I’ve lived downtown for 30 of the last 35 years. I can say with certainty the last 3 years has seen the steepest decline in all areas in every corner of Vancouver’s downtown. #vanpoli https://t.co/sVaekz2MGT — George Affleck (@george_affleck) September 9, 2021

In a statement to Daily Hive, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association highlighted the importance of being able to distinguish between folks who might be experiencing mental illness, and actual criminals.

“We are also eager to engage with partners in the social services, as well as VPD, to advocate for supportive services for those in crisis, while also insisting that there be consequences for those engaged in criminal activity.”



Vancouver Police told Daily Hive that they are actively investigating. A spokesperson for Mayor Stewart says that he is currently in consultation with the VPD.

Several prominent Vancouverites took to Twitter to share their displeasure with the vandalism in the West End community, incuding Clerides.

Oh by the way @kennedystewart this is what I am talking about. But you dint give a rats rump. pic.twitter.com/GHEU1UEYuF — John Clerides (@JClerides) September 9, 2021

Clerides also told Daily Hive that the Vancouver Pen Shop, which is located on Hastings Street, has experienced this at least four times.

Daily Hive has reached out to the West End Business Improvement Association for additional information.