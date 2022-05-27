FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsFood NewsDH Community Partnership

Stock & Supply debuts a fresh look and menu for just in time for spring

Daniel Chai
May 27 2022, 6:19 pm
Stock & Supply debuts a fresh look and menu for just in time for spring
A popular downtown Vancouver dining destination is relaunching with a new springtime menu that foodies won’t want to miss.

Stock & Supply, the culinary gem in the Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites, is debuting new, spring-centric dishes and drinks, as well as seasonal-themed decor and artwork for guests, starting today.

According to Executive Chef Mike Reid, the menu is an ode to local BC dining and strives to champion seasonal ingredients and products.

“We are incredibly proud of our menu and excited to unveil it,” said Reid in a release. “It’s a great mix of tried-and-true guest favourites along with new, elevated seasonal offerings. Everything we create is a testament to the incredible flavours and ingredients we have right here in BC.”

Diners at Stock & Supply this spring will enjoy a menu highlighted by Salt Spring mussels and clams, heirloom gem tomato, local salmon, seasonal berries, rock crab, and more.

Stock & Supply

The popular build-your-own-board offerings are still available, with the new focus on rotating, in-season delicacies. Try the “Stocked Board” which is served with grilled sourdough, roasted pepper hummus, house pickles, hot peppers, and confit garlic.

Guests can choose an additional three items to add, such as honey lemon brussels sprouts with house bacon, smoked duck breast with spiced strawberry, pepper ricotta with truffle honey bruschetta, and many other options.

Stock & Supply

Stock & Supply’s drinks list will keep you refreshed with a wide variety of unique flavour combinations, including the S&S Bellini with Okanagan peach-infused Woods Amaro and prosecco and the “Kentucky Meets BC” with Trust Southern Whisky, BC blueberries, apple and lime.

You can even try the Sakura Martini made with Sakura cherry blossom green tea syrup, Sheringham Kazuki gin, Osake BC sake and maraschino liqueur.

Stock & Supply

The restaurant is now open for lunch service in addition to breakfast, happy hour, and dinner menus, so Stock & Supply is ready to serve whenever you need it. And while you’re there, take a moment to admire the new signage in the lobby and a rotating selection of art on display from the Vancouver Art Gallery.

“We’re thrilled to be back and able to provide a destination for incredible meals and togetherness,” said Barry Johnson, General Manager of Marriott’s Delta Vancouver in a statement. “After a challenging past two years, we’re excited to step into a new iteration of the concept and share it with all our guests.”

Stock & Supply Vancouver

Address: Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites – 550 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

