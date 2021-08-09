Here are your stock picks for the week: August 9, 2021

Partnership content presented by Market Buzz

This week on Wall Street, earnings from meme stock AMC Entertainment will be revealed, alongside Coinbase Global, Lordstown Motors, and Baidu.

Investors will also be keeping an eye out for the consumer price index report and the producer price index report, which will show spending on utility, fuel, and food and give key indications about inflation.

Samsung will also have its Galaxy Unpacked event, and Ford will be discussing its plans for growth at its fireside chat.

Looking to add some stocks to your portfolio this week? We’ve got you covered with your weekly stock picks.

See also:

Nio

Nio, aka the Tesla of China, had its electric vehicle (EV) sales more than double last month. Although shares took a dive after fears about the company’s debt and liquidity, Nio (ticker: NIO) has been seeing some impressive gains lately.

One of the company’s leading edges is its subscription plan for its batteries that allows users to rent batteries on a monthly basis—appealing to customers who can get a cheaper EV without a battery or who want to upgrade their battery.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, EV sales are set to rise over 30% in 2021. Looking ahead, Nio has its ET7 electric sedan, its first autonomous EV, dropping early 2022.

Zebra Technologies

As AI continues to make impressive developments, it seems that robots working packing boxes in warehouses might not be limited to science fiction anymore.

On its recent earnings call, computing company known for its barcode printers and scanners Zebra Technologies (ticker: ZBRA) announced its Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision, which focuses on sensing, analyzing, and acting.

Stocks of the industrial equipment manufacturer have skyrocketed over 1,500%. With its new vision, smart acquisition strategy, and adoption of AI, business doesn’t seem like it’s slowing down any time soon for Zebra.

Intuitive Surgical

Speaking of AI, robotic surgery company, Intuitive Surgical (ticker:ISRG), is another stock looking like a buy right now. The pioneer of the field of robotic surgery has seen shares already climb 26% this year.

With elective surgery being put on the back burner due to Covid, surgery visits are starting to ramp up. With robotic surgery becoming a more popular choice than ever due to its ability to limit human-to-human contact, Intuitive Surgical seems set for steady growth.

Zillow

US online real estate marketplace Zillow (ticker:ZG) just recently announced that it sold 2,086 houses in its second quarter, bringing in $19,636 in profit. The company has disrupted the real estate industry by letting users sell their home without a real estate agent (or alternatively connects them with one), allowing home sellers to save on agent fees.

Its direct-buying business model is responsible for 59% of the company’s revenue. Zillow is predicted to grow 38% in 2022, making a great stock to buy now and hold for the future.

Market Buzz contributor has not position in any of the stocks mentioned

In partnership with Market Buzz. Subscribe to receive market investment stock news.