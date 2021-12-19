This Metro Vancouver Christmas Village is a magical place for the holidays

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Looking for some small-town charm not far from Vancouver for the holidays?

Steveston Village is a great place to do some last-minute shopping while taking in the festive lights around the historic town.

It’s easy to explore the Christmassy town and immerse yourself in a storybook holiday setting on your own. And there’s also the Winter In the Village passport you can download for free to help you see all the sights.

It can take you on a self-guided Light up the Village tour of all the best spots to see and comes loaded with deals like 20% off at the Steveston Hotel.

Businesses in the Steveston Village love to go full-tilt for the holidays and they’re even competing in a Merchant’s Holiday Display Contest that you can vote in.

Plus, the boats at Fisherman’s Wharf are also competing to have the brightest and most festive holiday look.

In the neighbourhood, you have to check out The Ho Ho Ho House at 4280 Garry Street to see a wow-worthy holiday home display.

Finally, the annual Steveston Festival of Trees at the cannery is on now until December 24 and admission is $11.90. You can see more than a dozen beautifully decorated trees while you check out the historic cannery.

Dates: Now until December 31

Where: Steveston Village

Admission: Free