Hearing on future of transit strike wraps first day without decision

A hearing at the BC Labour Relations Board to decide the future of the transit strike in the Lower Mainland will likely extend into a second day after no decision was reached Wednesday.

Representatives for transit unions and their employers, including the BC Rapid Transit Company, TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus Company, and ProTrans BC, gathered in downtown Vancouver to discuss expanding or forbidding the strike.

The employers applied to the board for an essential service designation, which would force employees back to work. As justification, the employers argued transit services are necessary to prevent immediate danger to the health and welfare of British Columbians — since the strike would impact people’s ability to get to work, get to medical appointments, and keep hospitals adequately staffed.

“The LRB still has to investigate each application and make recommendations to the Minister of Labour before any essential service designation is given to TransLink or any of the operating companies and service providers,” TransLink told Daily Hive in a statement.

On the other side, the unions are seeking permission for an expansion of the strike. CUPE 4500, the union representing 180 striking bus supervisors, argues TransLink and other employers lessened the strike’s impact by funnelling riders to modes of transport that were still operating. Arguments Wednesday focused on TransLink’s enforcement of bike on SkyTrain rules and online marketing material.

The union is seeking an allyship declaration that would allow the strike to expand to include more forms of public transit in the region — in particular SkyTrain.

The Lower Mainland already saw 48 hours of bus and SeaBus service cut off this month, which paralyzed the region and sent rideshare prices skyrocketing.

The strike could start again as early as midnight on February 2 if the parties don’t reach a tentative agreement. Bus employees involved in the labour action currently have an overtime ban.

The Labour Relations Board should have its latest update to both parties around noon on Friday, and from there, the hearing could resume on Saturday.