Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" wins top prize at TIFF — is an Oscar next?

Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans won the coveted People’s Choice prize at TIFF and if history is any indication, it just might win the top prize at the Oscars, too.

In the last 10 years, every winner of the festival’s top prize, voted solely by the audience, has gone on to earn a Best Picture nod.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIFF (@tiff_net)

Since 2008, five People’s Choice winners have gone on to win Best Picture at the Academy Awards: Slumdog Millionaire (2008), The King’s Speech (2010), 12 Years a Slave (2013), Greenbook (2019), and Nomadland (2020).

Do Torontonians have good taste in cinema or what?

Most movie buffs know how much Hollywood loves, well, Hollywood, and the Academy often awards movies about the industry. Take La La Land, Birdman, and Chicago as examples.

The Fabelmans tells the story of a young man, Sammy Fabelman, growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, who discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth. That just screams Oscar bait.

Like Toronto, the Academy loves its fair share of Steven Spielberg and so it’ll be interesting to see if it earns a nod for Best Picture and if the iconic filmmaker takes home the statue this year.

Starring Paul Dano, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans hits theatres on November 23.