Paul McCartney announces Seattle concerts, first live shows since 2019 

If seeing a music industry legend is on your bucket list this year, you’re in luck because Paul McCartney is coming to North America.

The star has announced his 13-city Got Back Tour, which will see him take to US stages and perform two shows not far from Vancouver. On Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3, the singer-songwriter will share his music with fans at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

McCartney’s return to the US kicks off on April 28 with his first-ever concert in Spokane, Washington and ends in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 16 — marking his first string of live shows since his 12-country Freshen Up Tour wrapped in 2019.

During his 2022 Got Back Tour, the megastar will experience his live debuts in Knoxville, Tennessee, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Hollywood, Florida — in addition to his first show since 1964 in Fort Worth, Texas, where he last performed with The Beatles.

In terms of the hits fans can expect to hear during McCartney’s upcoming concerts, there’s no shortage of greats, from “Let It Be” to “Hey Jude,” “Band on the Run” to “Live and Let Die,” and many other tracks spanning 60 years of music — inclusive of his solo career, time as a member of The Beatles, and also with his band Wings.

Over the course of his career, McCartney and his band have mesmerized concert attendees around the world, in their home of the UK, in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, and the Americas. With shows performed outside the historic Colosseum in Rome, Buckingham Palace, The White House, and a slew of other locations, these concerts go down in the history books.

Soon, concert-goers in Seattle and beyond will get to experience firsthand why McCartney’s career has spanned over six decades. Tickets to both shows in Seattle go on sale to the public at 10 am PT on Friday, February 25 via Ticketmaster.

For more details about McCartney’s Got Back Tour, check out paulmccartneygotback.com.

When: Monday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 3

Time: 8 pm

Where: Climate Pledge Arena — 334 1st Avenue North, Seattle, WA, United States

Tickets: Available via Ticketmaster