Dad loses BC court battle to prevent daughter's COVID-19 vaccination

A BC dad who filed a lawsuit trying to prevent his 10-year-old daughter from getting a COVID-19 vaccine has lost the court battle to the child’s mother.

The case was decided last week by Judge Ted Gouge. His decision sided with the mother, who proposed to “make a parenting decision founded upon the advice of her family doctor and the publicly stated position of the Ministry of Health.”

According to the decision, the father had “his own summary of publications which are critical of COVID vaccination” and based that on “statements by people whose qualifications are unknown.”

Gouge referenced the latest guidance from the BC Ministry of Health’s website: “Like all COVID-19 vaccines in Canada, vaccines for children are free, safe, and effective. When you get your child vaccinated, you protect them from severe illness from COVID-19 and reduce the spread of infection in your community.”

The lawsuit was filed on January 17. The decision states that even after attempted mediation between the mother and father, who also had a conference call with a public health nurse, the father remained unpersuaded and asked for his daughter not to be vaccinated.

Both the mom and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 on January 23 and January 20, respectively.

The daughter is asymptomatic, but the mother is not feeling well.