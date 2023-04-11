70-year-old man knocked down and bitten in Vancouver stranger attack

A 70-year-old man was reportedly knocked to the ground and bitten in a Vancouver stranger attack.

The incident occurred just after noon, at 12:30 pm on Easter Monday.

Vancouver Police say that the 70-year-old man was walking near Granville and Smithe streets before he was knocked to the ground, kicked, bitten, and threatened by a stranger in the attack.

Police revealed that the victim was just a block away from his home when the attack happened and borrowed a phone to call 911. A bystander also called the police.

Darren Thomey, 34, has been named as the suspect who was charged with one count of assault.

The victim was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

This is another incident in several that has occurred over the past year in the Granville Entertainment District.

Earlier this year, when we shared a story about crime in the Granville Entertainment District, the VPD told Daily Hive that it was a “challenging area to police” thanks to the mix of business uses and demographics in the area.

VPD also said that extra officers are often deployed to the area on busy weekend nights to manage crowds.