Ordinary Canadians can’t escape inflation pressures, and apparently, neither can Starbucks.

Customers of the famous coffee chain are not happy with the latest update to its point collection program.

If you’ve been collecting points (or Stars) at Starbucks, here’s the not-so-great news: starting February 13, you’re going to need a lot more Stars to redeem free items.

Previously, reward-holders could spend 50 Stars to redeem free items in the first tier, which includes hot coffee or tea, a bakery item, or a packaged snack. Now, those same items will cost you 200 Stars.

Handcrafted beverages (like cold brews and lattes) or hot breakfast items (including sandwiches, a snack box, or oatmeal) used to only require 150 Stars but now you’ll have to use up 200.

The only part of the new program that offers a better deal than the previous version is the 300 Stars needed for a bag of coffee beans – these previously used to cost 400 Stars.

You can customize your drink with an extra espresso shot, non-dairy milk, or syrup with 25 Stars.

People are obviously not happy with these changes.

Some are saying that it has simply pushed them to start making their own drinks at home.

+50(+up)⭐ increase to each reward cost. Boooooo, just the push I needed to finally use up my #starbucksrewards today, and make my trips to @StarbucksCanada less frequent/nil. Probably better for my wallet & waistline, eh? 😅 I can make this stuff at home anyways. ☕ pic.twitter.com/EbG6Rh1HAq — Nikki (@photos_by_nikki) February 12, 2023

https://t.co/r0F4SjpVIX… Basically a joke now. Just simply will be brewing more coffee at home. Raise prices, lower rewards. Ok so be it. #StarbucksRewards #timhortonsrewards — FenceSitterEh! (@EhFence) February 12, 2023

Starbucks isn’t the only one making changes to its rewards program. Tim Hortons will also be making similar changes starting February 21.

