5 hottest Starbucks hacks to try this summer

It’s been a hot and sticky summer stretch to say the least. There’s nothing like a nice cold seasonal beverage to help you cool down, and Starbucks off-menu drink hacks will certainly do the trick.

For those who are frequent visitors to the popular caffeine empire, chances are you have a go-to beverage that satisfies the craving. For those looking to try something new and indulge in some alluring drink hacks, I’ve got you covered.

Stranger Things Frappuccino

The Stranger Things franchise continues to pick up momentum, and they now have themselves a mouthwatering summer drink that is a must try.

How to order:

Ask for a strawberry cream frappucino with Java chips and mocha cup lining.



$2 Starbucks Drink Hack

This one is a refreshing hack for those hoping for a healthy option. The natural taste of chilled, dried fruit is a real treat on a hot summer day.

How to order:

Ask for a venti water with one scoop of every type of their dried fruit.



Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino

Strawberry shortcake in drink form? Sign me up. This frappuccino will certainly take care of two cravings at once.

How to order:

Ask for a vanilla bean frap with strawberry inclusions.

Blueberry Cloud

The Blueberry Cloud is a light and aesthetically pleasing take on the frappuccino, with a fruity twist. The blueberry powder is a welcomed addition that takes this staple to another realm.

How to order:

1. Vanilla Bean Creme frappuccino

2. Add on blueberry powder (blend and on top)

3. Whipped cream up and down



Minion Frappuccino

Minions are easily one of the more popular animated characters of our generation, and with the release of the newest film, fans have created one of the most eye-popping drink hacks yet. The blue and yellow features are right on brand with the hysterical Despicable Me creatures.

How to order:

1. Mint Mango Passion

2. Blueberry powder

3. Whipped cream

4. Frap chip on top

5. Add dolce sauce