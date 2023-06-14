Starbucks offering buy-one-get-one 50% off across Canada this week

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat a friend this week, here’s your sign: Starbucks is bringing its buy-one-share-one promo back to locations across the country.

Starting today and only running until Friday, June 16, between 2 to 6 pm local time, this buy-one-get-one 50% off deal is only on for a short time.

Anyone who orders a handcrafted beverage size grande or larger can enjoy the promo.

If you haven’t already, this is a great excuse to try the brand’s new summer items like the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew or Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino.

Get this offer in-store or via the Starbucks app. Enjoy!