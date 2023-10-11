Bad eating habits: Global study suggests addiction to ultra-processed food

People worldwide are falling into bad eating habits (though we blame the food).

Driving the news: One in seven adults globally could be addicted to ultra-processed foods, according to an analysis of 281 studies across 36 countries that was released yesterday. The analysis shows that ultra-processed foods like ice cream, fast food and ready-made meals now make up more than half of the average diet for people in the UK and US.

Researchers found that ultra-processed foods evoke similar dopamine levels as substances like nicotine and alcohol, while causing similar withdrawal symptoms.

Why it matters: Ultra-processed foods are often far more affordable and accessible than healthier food, especially as the cost of food rises. A recent survey found that 46% of Canadians are prioritizing cost over nutritional value at the grocery store, with 63% saying that they’re concerned the compromise will negatively affect their long-term health.

In addition to being highly addictive, ultra-processed food increases the risk of obesity, heart disease, cancer, and other severe health problems.

What’s next: Experts say labelling these foods as addictive is a part of the solution, a step Canada moved along last year when the government implemented rules for companies around disclosing if a product is high in sodium, sugars, or saturated fat on its label.

