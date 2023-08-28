Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat a friend this week, here’s your sign: Starbucks is bringing its buy-one-share-one 50% promo back to locations across the country.

Starting August 30 to September 1, folks can head into participating locations between 2 and 6 pm local time to get this deal.

Typically, anyone who orders a handcrafted beverage size grande or larger can enjoy the promo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

ICYMI, Starbucks just launched its fall menu last week. Be sure to check that out if you haven’t already.