FoodCheap EatsCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Aug 28 2023, 2:47 pm
Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week
Boyloso/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for an excuse to treat a friend this week, here’s your sign: Starbucks is bringing its buy-one-share-one 50% promo back to locations across the country.

Starting August 30 to September 1, folks can head into participating locations between 2 and 6 pm local time to get this deal.

Typically, anyone who orders a handcrafted beverage size grande or larger can enjoy the promo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

ICYMI, Starbucks just launched its fall menu last week. Be sure to check that out if you haven’t already.

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.