Warp speed recovery: Star Trek actress sends warm wishes to Premier Horgan ahead of surgery

BC Premier John Horgan received an outpouring of support after announcing that he’d be undergoing a medical procedure for a lump discovered in his throat.

The Premier explained that he noticed the lump several weeks ago. After a number of visits to the doctor, tests revealed a growth in his throat that would require surgery.

One message he received, however, was light years ahead of the rest. American actress and author Kate Mulgrew tweeted out to Horgan, wishing him a “warp speed” recovery.

Mulgrew is best known as Captain Kathryn Janeway on Star Trek: Voyager and Admiral Janeway on Star Trek: Nemesis. She’s also known for playing Galina “Red” Reznikov in Orange Is the New Black.

Best captain ever! Thank you @TheKateMulgrew – it’s an honour to be part of your crew. https://t.co/TXuTwE6j3E — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) October 28, 2021

Horgan responded, calling her the “best captain ever” and saying that it’s an “honour to be a part of [her] crew.”

It’s no secret that the Premier is a self-proclaimed Trekkie, either.

During his swearing-in ceremony in late 2020, Horgan flashed the iconic Vulcan salute from the Star Trek series. He’s even sported the badge to work before.

Horgan is expected to undergo a medical procedure sometime on Friday.