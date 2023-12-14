BC government signals it will green light Vancouver Park Board abolition

Just under 17 hours after the Vancouver City Council’s decision to abolish the Vancouver Park Board, the Government of British Columbia has indicated it supports the controversial move in principle.

In a statement at 2:30 pm Thursday, Anne Kang, the BC minister of municipal affairs, says the provincial government will “respect the decision of Vancouver City Council on the future of the Park Board.”

However, the finer details of the transition and the required legislative amendments to the Vancouver Charter still need to be hammered out, emphasized Kang.

In order to proceed, the City of Vancouver needs to provide the provincial government with a transition plan to address a range of considerations, such as First Nations consultation, parkland ownership, and the future of the existing Park Board workers.

“The Ministry of Municipal Affairs will begin work with the city to move forward on this significant change to governance in Vancouver. There are a number of items that need to be addressed, including land ownership and the future of the workers at the park board, and we need to make sure First Nations are consulted. We are asking the City of Vancouver to provide the Province with a transition plan to address these considerations so we can move forward together,” continues her statement.

