More capacity for Stanley Park Train as repairs progress

As the year progresses, avid riders of the Stanley Park Train can expect vastly greater ticket availability.

Last week, Vancouver Park Board staff provided an update on the ongoing work to restore the beloved Stanley Park Train, with passenger capacity expected to grow as the year progresses.

There has been renewed attention on the Stanley Park Train’s state of good repair, following immense public and media criticism over the attraction’s condition and prolonged maintenance closure ending in late 2023.

In late 2023, the bare operational minimum of one locomotive and five passenger carriages were repaired just in time for the Bright Nights Christmas Train operating season. Private donations funded the initial repairs, which were conducted by the City of Vancouver’s Engineering department, enabling 38,000 passengers to ride the train over 36 evenings.

Earlier this spring, ahead of the 2024 Easter long weekend operating season, a second locomotive and sixth carriage — including one accessible carriage — was added, with the event selling out its 5,700 online tickets within just 30 minutes. However, there was a one-day closure due to unplanned track repairs.

Currently, the train is operating on weekends only. But that will change starting on July 3 through Labour Day, September 2, as the Stanley Park Train will extend its weekly schedule to select weekdays — from Wednesday to Sunday, including holidays — representing an increase to five days per week from just two days per week.

By October 2024 when the Ghost Train season begins, it is anticipated operations will grow by two additional carriages for a total of eight carriages, including one additional regular carriage and one additional accessible carriage. But the number of locomotives will remain the same.

By the end of 2024, in time for the Bright Nights Christmas Train operating season, a third locomotive will be added, and the number of carriages will grow to 10, with the addition of two regular carriages.

Park Board staff note that while the Stanley Park Train’s capacity in 2024 will exceed 2023 levels, it will remain below historical capacity.

Prior to the pandemic and prolonged maintenance closure, when provincial regulators suspended the operating permit due to the attraction’s poor condition, the Stanley Park Train had a historical capacity of four locomotives and 13 carriages, including two accessible carriages. Three of the original 13 carriages were recently decommissioned, including both accessible carriages.

Park Board staff assert that significant reinvestment in the attraction is needed beyond what is planned for 2024.

There is a need to consider a renewal and/or replacement of the locomotives, as there is a continued risk of a failure of the 60-year-old engines. The conversion of the locomotives to battery-electric technology should be considered, but it would require additional funding.

It is also noted that there are currently higher operating and maintenance costs due to safety-focused process improvements and new data collection requirements to monitor weather-related impacts to the track. As well, the shorter lifespan of the new track materials is expected to increase track maintenance costs.

Other aging facilities, such as the train storage barn, will require “significant” reinvestment to replace or upgrade.

In the meantime, due to the train’s lower operating capacity, there are limited revenue generation opportunities to offset the higher operating and maintenance costs.

During the pre-pandemic 2019 fiscal year, the Stanley Park Train pulled in $2.07 million in revenue, more than offsetting its operating and maintenance cost of $1.38 million.

The Stanley Park Train typically records over 200,000 passengers annually on its full-sized fleet running along a two-km-long track through the park’s forests.