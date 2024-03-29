Whistler's Peak 2 Peak gondola now features First Nations artwork

Literal works of art now soar through the sky at Whistler Blackcomb.

The Peak 2 Peak gondola, which connects Whistler and Blackcomb mountains, is showing off artwork created by First Nations artists, which can be seen by mountain-goers at BC’s premiere ski resort.

Vail Resorts commissioned local Indigenous artists to redesign two gondola cabins. Levi Nelson of Lil’wat Nation put his stamp on one with “Red,” while Chief Janice George and Buddy Joseph of Squamish Nation have created “Wings of Thunder.”

Whistler Blackcomb operates on the shared unceded territories of both the Lil’wat and Squamish Nations.

These are the third and fourth instalments of the Gondola Gallery by Epic, with Park City Mountain in Utah and Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont previously participating.

Accompanying the public art installations is a film series celebrating the unique backgrounds of the artists.

“Red is a sacred colour within Indigenous culture, representing the lifeblood of the people and our connection to the Earth,” said Nelson, an artist who excels at contemporary Indigenous art. “These shapes come from and are inspired by my ancestors. To be inside the gondola, looking out through an ovoid or through the Ancestral Eye, maybe you can imagine what it’s like to experience my territory and see home through my eyes.”

“It’s more than just the techniques of weaving. It’s about ways of being and seeing the world. Passing on information that’s meaningful. We’ve done weavings on murals, buildings, reviving something that was put away all those decades ago now,” said Chief Janice George and Buddy Joseph.

“The significance of the Thunderbird being on the gondola is that it brings the energy back on the mountain and watching over all of us.”

“The Gondola Gallery by Epic is intended to create meaningful conversation around representation, diversity, inclusion and access for all types of skiers and riders,” a Vail Resorts media release explains.

First Nations food, art, and culture in Whistler

Atop the Creekside Gondola, you’ll find Raven’s, the first Indigenous-inspired restaurant on Whistler Mountain. The menu was created in partnership with the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre and Thunderbird Cafe.

The menu features ingredients like salmon, venison, and vegetarian options in sandwiches, soups, and salads. Raven’s also offers delicious options from Indigenous companies like Spirit Bear Coffee, Ravens Brewing, Nk’Mip Winery, and Boreal Heartland Tea.

Back in the village, the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (4584 Blackcomb Way) is open for visitors Tuesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm. Museum admission is just $20 for adults and includes access to the Great Hall, galleries, and hourly guided tours.

The author of this trip was hosted by Vail Resorts