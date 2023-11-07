"Bizarre": Mysterious Stanley Park propellers are raising eyebrows

Some hikers spotted something very random in the forest this weekend, which got people talking online.

One user posted to the AskVancouver Reddit page this weekend about the propellers they came across installed on the pilings under the Burrard Bridge and on a stump in Stanley Park.

​​

The Redditor Background_Orange580 posted the picture of two blue propellers.

You can’t deny that finding these little items in the forest is definitely a “propellent” for some interesting discussions.

“Who else has come across these installations? Any idea of the meaning?” they wrote in the post.

Some users responded with their guesses of what they may be.

One user,corecursion0, responded by saying, “That looks like some sort of a sensor, not sure what, though.”

Another suggested that it could have something to do with the Vancouver mayor.

Daily Hive reached out to the Vancouver Park Board for an explanation, but the mystery remains.

“Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation staff are aware of these ‘propellor-like’ objects but are unable to identify what they are or why they have been installed. Staff are looking into it,” says Communications Manager Stephen Irving.

Stay tuned to find out what these little gadgets are.

Have you seen these kinds of things before in the forest? Let us know in the comments.