Life in prison: Man convicted in random stabbing of Stanley Park photographer

Feb 16 2022, 12:53 am
GagliardiPhotography/Shuttershock

A man who murdered an amateur photographer during a random attack in Stanley Park has been sentenced to life in prison. 

According to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department, on February 1, 2017, Lubomir Kunik was stabbed repeatedly after walking alone between Second and Third Beach along the seawall.

Kunik was 61 when he passed away.

“VPD’s Homicide Unit led the investigation, which resulted in [Tyler] Lagimodiere’s arrest 11 months after the murder.”

After pleading guilty to second-degree murder, Lagimodiere, 33, was convicted of the crime.

He will spend the rest of his life in jail.

“Evidence presented in court confirmed that Lagimodiere and Kunik had never met, and that Lagimodiere had gone to Stanley Park on the night of the murder with the intent to kill someone,” the VPD says.

In 14 years, Lagimodiere will be eligible for parole.

