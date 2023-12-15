Expect Lions Gate Bridge daytime delays due to lane closure this weekend

Attention Vancouver drivers! If you’re planning to use the Lions Gate Bridge this weekend, you may want to consider rerouting your daytime trip.

This weekend, the Stanley Park Causeway will have a lane closure for several hours as crews complete an urgent tree removal project in Stanley Park.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation has scheduled the closure for Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, from 8 am. until 2 pm.

During this time, one lane will be closed, and northbound pedestrians and cyclists will be detoured through Stanley Park and to the west side of the bridge. Transit is also expected to be impacted, although one lane in both directions will be retained.

If you are driving from Vancouver to the North Shore, it is recommended that you consider using the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing as an alternative during the closure times.

While the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is trying to keep impacts to a minimum, drivers should plan for delays and transit changes to and from the North Shore.

You can view the full schedule of December and January weekend lane closures by clicking here.

It is important to note that these lane closures are necessary to ensure that the tree-removal project is completed safely and efficiently.

You can also check for closure updates at drivebc.ca.