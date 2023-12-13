Don't feed the birds: Vancouver resident allegedly facing $4K fine

A Vancouver resident who admittedly loves feeding the crows in his neighbourhood is now facing a major fine.

According to Reddit user DubUbasswitmyheadman, they’ve been feeding birds while walking their dog.

However, they claim feeding the wildlife irritated enough people to prompt one neighbour to contact their landlord to collect their email and phone number.

DubUbasswitmyheadman now claims they are facing a $4,000 fine for feeding wildlife.

“There’s a max. $4k fine for feeding wildlife in Vancouver, and I recently was contacted via email and voicemail by the City,” they wrote in a post.

While it’s unclear why this Vancouver resident could be facing such a hefty fine, the City of Vancouver suggested this local could be facing several offences.

However, the City could not confirm why the resident was told they could face a $4,000 fine.

“Anyone feeding wildlife, including coyotes, birds, rodents, squirrels, and raccoons, may be subject to a fine of $500,” the City site reads.

Since hearing from the City, DubUbasswitmyheadman said, “I’ve stopped feeding all but one bird.”

“The one I’m still feeding is a somewhat shy female (?) with a few white feathers on her cheek and around her eye. There are other crows I recognize, and it’s tough to go past them without tossing a few treats down, especially this time of year.”

In an email to Daily Hive, the City of Vancouver confirmed that feeding birds is forbidden under the Wildlife Feeding Bylaw.

“Our bylaw strictly prohibits the feeding of wildlife anywhere in Vancouver. The best thing you can do for a wild animal is give it space and observe from afar,” the bylaw reads.

According to the City of Vancouver, feeding wildlife is unsafe because it reduces animals’ fear of humans, and they can also become dependent on the food you feed them.

Like humans, animals are habitual creatures, so when they eat improperly discarded food, they can associate a specific area with having food and will likely return. This can often lead to aggressive behavior and attacks.

Someone had suggested DubUbasswitmyheadman use a bird feeder, but according to the user, their apartment complex doesn’t allow them to do so.

According to the City, people can feed birds with feeders on private property if the feeders are inaccessible to other wildlife and the area is kept clean.

