No choo-choo tonight: Stanley Park Christmas train temporarily closes

After fighting tooth and nail for a ticket, some Stanley Park Christmas Train passengers won’t be able to board after all.

The popular Christmas attraction in Stanley Park will be closed the evening of December 27 due to a power outage.

“All rides are cancelled, and the plaza area will also be closed,” Stanley Park Railway posted on social media. “We understand Bright Nights is a part of holidays for many people, and apologize for the disappointing news.”

EVENT UPDATE: Due to a power outage, the Stanley Park Railway will be closed tonight to ensure the safety of our visitors. All rides are cancelled, and the plaza area will also be closed.@ParkBoard @BCBurnFund — Stanley Park Railway (@stanleyparkrail) December 27, 2023

Those who bought tickets for a spot on the train will be refunded via their original method of payment.

The team expects the train will be back up and running by December 28 evening, but advised ticket holders to check online before leaving for the event.

The Stanley Park Christmas Train is part of Bright Nights at Stanley Park, an annual initiative benefiting the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Tickets for the popular train completely sold out, with many Vancouverites criticizing this year’s ticket rollout.

Due to popular demand, the City of Vancouver released an additional 17,000 tickets later in the season following the initial release in November.