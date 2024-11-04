Stanley Park Christmas Train returns for Bright Nights in Vancouver

Get ready to ride the festive rails, because the Stanley Park Christmas Train is officially back for the holiday season!

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation announced today that the popular winter activity is returning to Stanley Park on Friday, November 29.

Guests of all ages can climb aboard the Christmas Train at the 27th annual Bright Nights, which is also a fundraiser for the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.

You can even experience the magic of millions of twinkling lights as you ride through the stunning forest displays until January 4. Tickets for designated timeslots go on sale online starting Friday, November 8 at noon.

Those looking to check out Bright Nights can do so with admission by donation.

“This year, over 1,200 off-duty professional firefighters will volunteer their time to transform the Stanley Park Railway plaza into a magical forest adorned with almost 3 million Christmas lights, creating a winter wonderland for visitors,” said the Park Board in a release.

Tickets to ride the vintage 1961 train will not be sold on-site, though a recent petition is calling on the City of Vancouver to once again sell in-person tickets for rides on the Stanley Park Railway.

“To help facilitate a fair and efficient process, the online ticketing system will include a queue,” the Park Board added. “Access to the waiting room begins at 11:30 am on November 8 at brightnights.ca.

“When ticket sales open at noon, individuals in the waiting room will be randomly assigned a spot in the purchasing queue. Those joining after sales will be placed at the back of the line on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those already in the waiting room.

There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. In addition to rides on the Stanley Park Christmas Train, Bright Nights guests will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment on their way to the North Pole workshop, where you can take a photo with Santa and his firefighter friends.

To warm up during the chilly evenings, check out the number of food vendors on site serving up tasty treats like churros, pretzels, popcorn, and hot chocolate. And of course, there will be lots of candy canes to enjoy. Bright Nights is also selling 50/50 tickets to help support its important programs online. Last year’s jackpot reached over $422,000.

Bright Nights and Bright Nights 50/50 are the single largest fundraiser each year for the Burn Fund, which provides life-saving, life-supporting, and life-enriching services to people in BC. The Park Board has donated over $2.5 million to the Burn Fund since 1998.

Programs supported include Burn Camp and the Home Away Program, which provides accommodations to survivors, firefighters, and their families who must travel to Vancouver for medical treatment.

When: November 29, 2024, to January 4, 2025 (closed on December 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Tickets: $12-$16, free for children 2 years and under. Purchase online starting on November 8 at noon. Bright Nights admission by donation