The Stanley Cup Final is set and it begins this weekend

The Stanley Cup will be heading somewhere it has never been before in 2023.

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in five years, after losing to the Washington Capitals in 2018, their inaugural season. They’ll face the Florida Panthers, who last made the Final in their third season, back in 1996.

The Golden Knights secured their spot in the Final after a blowout win against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 tonight. They beat the Edmonton Oilers in six games during the second round, and knocked off the Winnipeg Jets in five games in Round 1.

The Panthers punched their ticket last week, when they swept the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. No team made the Stanley Cup Playoffs with fewer points than Florida, but that hasn’t stopped them from scoring major upsets. They beat the top team in the regular season, the Boston Bruins, during the opening round, winning in seven games. They also upset the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games during the second round.

Both the Golden Knights and Panthers are looking for their first-ever championship.

The Stanley Cup Final begins Saturday in Las Vegas, as the Golden Knights have home ice advantage. Vegas will also host Game 2, 5, and 7. The series will shift to Sunrise, Florida for Game 3, 4, and 6.

All games will begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, and can be seen on CBC and Sportsnet in Canada.