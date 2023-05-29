Canucks' Tyler Myers calls out haters with sassy gold-medal message

Tyler Myers is a world champion and now the Vancouver Canucks defenceman is calling out the Team Canada haters.

Canada’s roster for the IIHF World Championship didn’t come with a lot of fanfare. In fact, it was a little underwhelming.

While this tournament doesn’t always attract the best-available Canadian talent, it usually has a few more stars than this year’s edition.

Just two players named to the team scored more than 20 goals in the NHL last season: Tyler Toffoli and Lawson Crouse. There were surprise veteran additions, like Milan Lucic, who many didn’t think would excel on the big European ice surface. The 34-year-old ended up picking up an assist on the winning goal in the semi-final.

Former Canucks farmhand Michael Carcone, who played primarily in the AHL this season, was named to the team. He finished with six points in 10 games.

Check the replies when Hockey Canada released its roster earlier this month. There was plenty of ridiculing going on.

“That may be the weakest roster in Canada’s history,” said one fan. “Bronze at best,” predicted another.

And then there was a fan that saw the roster and simply replied with: “Sad. Just sad.”

It seems that Myers and his Team Canada teammates heard these critiques and used them as bulletin board material to prove the haters wrong.

Following Sunday’s 5-2 win over Germany in the gold medal game, Myers posted a series of photographs to Instagram, captioned with “Worst Team Canada Roster Ever.”

“This is awesome,” Toffoli replied.

Myers played a major role for Team Canada, seeing a whopping 24:44 of ice time in the gold medal game, which was second-most of anyone on the team.

And now he’s on his way back to Canada, ready to start his summer vacation with a gold medal around his neck.