15-year-old in hospital after being stabbed at a Delta elementary school

A youth has been sent to the hospital after being stabbed at a Delta elementary school.

The Delta Police Department responded to a stabbing that took place on April 12 at 9:40 pm.

According to Delta Police, the victim was stabbed on the grounds of McCloskey Elementary School.

Officers arrived on the scene and provided first aid to the 15-year-old victim, who had stab wounds. The victim was transferred to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

“The injuries have been classified as non-life threatening.”

An initial investigation has determined that the victim was targeted, but there’s no known connection to other high-profile assaults in the Lower Mainland involving youth.

Police also say there is no connection between the stabbing and the Metro Vancouver elementary school.

Delta Police officers will be in the area today, conducting an investigation, hoping to collect video. The department is looking for assistance from the public.

“If you were driving in the area of 116th St and 80th Ave on April 12, between 9:20 pm and 9:50 pm, and you have dash camera video, our investigators would like to hear from you. If you live near McCloskey Elementary School and have video available at your home, or if you witnessed any suspicious activity during that same time, please contact the Delta Police Department at (604)-946-4411 and quote file number 2023-8339.”

Last evening, the DPD responded to a stabbing in North Delta. One youth was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. See our news release here: https://t.co/L06HjgzbwW#DeltaPolice #NewsRelease pic.twitter.com/JPDXVRC7ir — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) April 13, 2023

This news comes after heightened concerns about safety across Metro Vancouver after a 17-year-old was stabbed on a Surrey bus and later lost his life.