Robbery victim with multiple stab wounds found in New Westminster bus

Police are sharing the details of a violent story after a man was discovered with multiple stab wounds aboard a bus in New Westminster.

New Westminster Police say the incident occurred this past Saturday around 1:15 pm.

Police received a call from someone who found a man with numerous stab wounds aboard the New Westminster bus, who needed immediate medical aid. Officers rushed to the scene and provided support, including using a tourniquet, until the BC Ambulance Service arrived to transport the victim to a nearby hospital.

Officers learned that the victim was stabbed and robbed near the parkade at the Shops at New West, which is no stranger to stories related to criminal activity.

After being stabbed, the victim fled from the suspect and got on the bus as a source of refuge.

Police say the suspect is described as a Caucasian man around 20 to 39 years old. The suspect is no taller than 5’7″, with short hair and a medium build, and he was wearing a white jacket with black accents and a black backpack. Police also said that he might own a large, dark-coloured suitcase.

Officers could not locate anyone matching that description following the incident, but police are processing the scenes to find additional evidence.

The incident appears to be an unprovoked stranger attack, with no apparent connections between the victim and the suspect.

“Considering the time of day that this occurred, we believe there may be additional witnesses to this assault that have yet to speak to police, and we are encouraging those people to come forward,” said New West Police Sergeant Justine Thom.

Anyone with information can call the New West Police Department Major Crime Unit tip line at 604-529-2430. You can also send an email to [email protected].