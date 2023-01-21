BC man arrested in connection with BB gun vandalism spree

BC RCMP has arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with what they’re calling a vandalism spree caused by a BB or pellet gun in Chilliwack.

Police have not yet named the suspect, who was released on conditions pending his first appearance in court.

The latest incident was reported to police on Monday, January 16, after broken windows were discovered at a business located in the 8800 block of Young Road in Chilliwack.

The BC RCMP Chilliwack detachment says the BB gun vandalism spree resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to windows in downtown Chilliwack.

Police obtained surveillance footage that helped lead to identify and arrest the suspect. He was arrested in connection with multiple mischief offences.

These incidents have a major impact on our business community, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, Media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

Vrolyk attributed the quick reporting and the gathering of evidence to the arrest.

Chilliwack RCMP is still investigating the incident and asking anyone with information or CCTV surveillance footage to reach out. You can also reach out anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

In Canada, low-powered airguns and BB guns do not require registration or licensing to obtain. However, in 2021, BC announced legislation banning the sale of firearms like BB guns to youth.