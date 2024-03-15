St. Regis Hotel Vancouver gets glow-up, including new neon sign

St. Regis Hotel at the southwest corner of the intersection of Dunsmuir and Seymour streets in downtown Vancouver now boasts a brighter nighttime glow.

The boutique luxury hotel recently replaced its iconic neon sign with a brand new replica sign, which they say uses sustainable materials — such as recycled plastics and aluminum — and is illuminated by energy efficient LEDs that maintain the sign’s historic look and feel.

But that is not the only glow-up the 1913-built, six-storey heritage hotel building received this past winter, as improvements and updates were also made to the interior.

Each floor was taken out of service to provide all 65 guest rooms with new furnishings, carpet, equipment, and digital devices, representing an investment of $10,000 per room or $650,000 in total. This was one of the property’s largest improvement projects since the 2008 completion of its last major renovation at a cost of $11 million. The latest work was completed just in time for the start of this year’s peak tourism season.

“We’re thrilled with this winter’s hotel updates and upgrades,” said Jeremy Roncoroni, the general manager of the St. Regis Hotel, in a statement today, which marks the 111th anniversary of the storied hotel property.

“We’ll look forward to welcoming visitors to the city in what promises to be a record-setting year ahead.”

St. Regis Hotel is also known for its co-location with Gotham Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar.

Last year, the 1,300 sq ft commercial retail unit at the building’s prominent corner with the intersection — previously a longtime Starbucks location up until the pandemic — became a new location for Parisian-inspired Beaucoup Bakery.

St. Regis Hotel in downtown Vancouver should not be confused for being part of Marriott International’s luxury chain of St. Regis Hotels & Resorts.