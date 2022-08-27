"Squid Game: The Challenge" is casting and Canadians can apply

Squid Game premiered back in September 2021 and became a global phenomenon overnight. The Korean drama series quickly captivated audiences with how it explored class differences within a capitalist society to shockingly violent ends.

But some viewers felt like, (spoiler alert) murder aside, being a part of the games could be…fun?

Luckily, Netflix has you covered.

According to the company, they are currently casting English-language speaking contestants from around the world for a new reality TV series.

The show is billed as having the largest cast in reality TV history, with 456 real players competing for a cash prize of $4.56 million.

Set to be the biggest social experiment by Netflix ever, the unscripted show will immerse players in the Squid Game universe where they “never know what’s coming next,” according to casting documents.

The premise is simple – participants will “compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor.”

Of course, whether they win or lose, the show promises that all players will “leave unscathed.”

Contestants will be expected to form allies, build trust, and betray in what they’re calling the “ultimate test of character.”

Do you have what it takes to win Squid Game? https://t.co/4B8Ors9lJN — Sarah Rose (@SarahRoseWords) August 27, 2022



To be eligible to join, you have to:

Be at least 21 years old at the time of applying.

Be available to join the program for up to four weeks, estimated to be in early 2023.

You must hold a valid passport.

And you must not be employed previously or currently by All3 Media Group and/or Netflix.

You’ll also need to make a one-minute introduction video explaining why you want to be on the show and what you’d do with the money if you won.

Ready to walk away from your real life for a chance to alter your financial situation forever? You can apply online right now.