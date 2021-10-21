Vancouver studio partners with Square Enix to develop Avatar video game

A Vancouver video game developer has the opportunity of a lifetime: getting to work with the legendary Square Enix to create a mobile game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender.

If you’re unfamiliar with Square Enix, they’re behind major video games like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts, and Tomb Raider.

The Vancouver developer, Navigator Games, recently developed a game based on the band Iron Maiden called Legacy of the Beast, which has been the #1 game in multiple markets.