Self-labelled internet nerd turns down almost $12M for CryptoPunk NFT

A self-labelled Canadian internet nerd and digital artist who goes by richerd on Twitter, turned down almost $12 million Canadian for a CryptoPunk NFT.

If you’ve heard terms like NFT, blockchain, bitcoin, or ethereum, and wondered “what the hell are they talking about,” you’re likely not alone.

Before we get into richerd’s story, and why he rejected nearly $12 million, we first need to establish what NFTs and CryptoPunks are.

NFT stands for non-fungible token, and it is a unique digital asset. Fungible in this case means exchangeable. So, a token you cannot exchange.

I want to thank everyone who has been a supporter of mine and Punk 6046 🟦🟥 Punk 6046 cannot be bought! But, It’s nice to know that someone thinks that I’m worth at least 2500 ETH ($9.5M).💙❤️ — richerd (@richerd) October 16, 2021

While you’re hearing more about it in recent years, it has been around since 2012.

You’ve also probably heard about NFTs attached to the NBA, through their Top Shot program.

The way the NBA describes it is, “think of the future of the sports trading card market mixed with similar principles of cryptocurrency, but it’s virtual cards that contain individual NBA highlights.”

Say you have a signed rookie Mario Lemieux hockey card. At the time of purchase it may not seem like a huge deal, and you might show it off to friends, but over the course of time it becomes exceptionally valuable.

The data that is coded into the NFT is what makes the ownership unique, and what would separate it from any copies.

Why are NFTs important? Because internet culture is important. — richerd (@richerd) October 19, 2021

When it comes to our friend richerd, the NFT he owns is essentially a digital avatar or a digital cartoon character called a CryptoPunk, created by Larva Labs.

Larva Labs created 10,000 of these Punks in total, so you could also consider them a limited edition collectible.

Why I rejected a 2500 ETH ($9.5M USD ) offer from @poapxyz on CryptoPunk #6046 This could have been the largest ever on-chain NFT sale in USD, but I chose to reject the offer. Here is the story and why 👇 pic.twitter.com/zeURo4C5z6 — richerd (@richerd) October 16, 2021

That little dude with the 3D glasses and cigarette you see in the embedded tweet above? Yeah, that’s a CryptoPunk. He got offered 2500 ETH (ethereum) for it, which is the cryptocurrency equivalent of $9.5 million in US dollars. This would have been a new record.

Ethereum is essentially another cryptocurrency, like bitcoin, but is considered to be more versatile.

Every time I see a super nice car drive by, I think to myself

“Oh yeah, well does he own a Punk? I think not.” then continue on with a smug look on my face. — richerd (@richerd) May 8, 2021

Why did he turn it down?

According to richerd himself, who is actually based in Vancouver, he claims that the brand that he has built around his CryptoPunk, and the future potential of growing that brand further, is worth more than the 2500 ETH he could have gotten for it.

If richerd was to sell this NFT, he feels that he would essentially be selling his brand. A copy of his avatar would not represent the same thing as actually having ownership of the CryptoPunk.