Squamish First Nation adopts BC residential tenancy protections for its housing projects

The Squamish First Nation will soon become one of British Columbia’s single largest landlords of secured purpose-built rental housing.

By 2025/2026, the first phase of their Senakw rental housing complex, currently well under construction on their reserve at the south end of Burrard Bridge in Vancouver, will reach completion, releasing the project’s first batch of roughly 1,500 rental homes into Metro Vancouver’s challenging rental housing market.

To address some ongoing uncertainty over renter protections, as there is no precedent for such a project on reserve in Canada, the First Nation announced today they will adopt the same protections of the provincial government’s British Columbia Residential Tenancy Act (BCRTA) for Senakw and all other future on-reserve housing developments.

They are adopting BCRTA through the federal government’s First Nations Commercial and Industrial Development Act (FNCIDA), which enables First Nations to adopt select provincial regulations to better allow for economic development on their reserves.

Through BCRTA, future residents in Senakw can expect the same protections and policies as any other rental housing property in BC, including maximum allowable rent increases, a first-in-Canada Indigenous-led approach to dispute resolution, protection against unfair evictions, and property maintenance.

“By using FNCIDA to implement British Columbia’s Residential Tenancy Act, our Nation will have more control over how we manage current and future developments,” said Squamish Nation spokesperson Wilson Williams in a statement.

“It allows us to raise standards and ensure that future residents will be protected. Most importantly, any dispute resolution will be managed in a process consistent with Squamish ways, informed by our traditions and heritage.”

These policies will also apply to the First Nation’s affordable housing projects on their reserves in North Vancouver, including Estítkw Place at Capilano Road, Eskékxwi7ch tl’a Sp’áḵw’us Place at Government Road, and Chenkw Em̓ út at Mathias Road.

Senakw’s first phase is being built on the west side of Burrard Bridge, adjacent to Vanier Park. Soon after the completion of the first phase, the second phase will reach completion in 2027/2028, followed by the third phase in 2029/2030, and the final fourth phase in 2032/2033. Each phase generates roughly 1,500 homes, bringing Senakw’s total number of rental homes upon full buildout to over 6,000 units — enough space for up to 9,000 residents. The vast majority of these rental homes will be market rental units.

This past spring, the First Nation announced the launch of a year-long planning process to determine the development potential of its four reserves on the North Shore and within Squamish.