Reserve 5 (Capilano) of the Squamish Nation near the north end of the Lions Gate Bridge in West Vancouver and North Vancouver District. (Squamish Nation)

Buoyed by the momentum of the Senakw project on Kitsilano reserve at the south end of the Burrard Street Bridge in Vancouver, the Squamish Nation announced today it has begun exploring the development of its other properties across the BC South Coast.

A year-long planning process will be undertaken by the First Nation to identify the development opportunities of its four reserve clusters totalling about 350 acres, with over half of the land area situated on the North Shore of Metro Vancouver.

“Just like how the region has generated wealth on our lands over the last 150 years, we want to embark on this for ourselves,” said Khelsilem, the council chairperson of the Squamish Nation, during Wednesday morning’s press conference.

This includes exploring development opportunities of an 11.5-acre strip of the Capilano reserve along Marine Drive — between the Lions Gate Bridge interchange and McGuire Avenue. This represents a small fraction of the overall Capilano reserve size of about 400 acres (including the water area) in West Vancouver and North Vancouver District.

The Capilano reserve is best known for the Park Royal shopping centre, which uses much of the reserve’s footprint on the west side of the bridge.

At the northern end of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in North Vancouver District, the First Nation will plan the development potential of a cluster of 13 reserve sites that surround the bridge’s northern end and are within close proximity to TransLink’s Phibbs bus exchange.

The reserves at the north end of the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge include waterfront properties currently being used for industrial purposes, as well as the land of Real Canadian Superstore. The combined size of the reserve parcels near the north end of the bridge in the Second Narrows is about 112 acres.

The First Nation will also look into the possibilities of the 55-acre reserve on the Howe Sound waterfront in central Squamish. This reserve is bisected by the Sea to Sky Highway.

Another reserve being eyed for its potential is the 28-acre site on the waterfront location in Gibsons on the Sunshine Coast.

As part of the planning process for these sites, the First Nation has enacted a temporary moratorium that signals to prospective partners, including private developers, that they are currently not accepting any unsolicited proposals to engage in a partnership for the development of these lands.

At this time, the First Nation has not determined what kind of density and uses could be achieved at these sites. The forthcoming planning process will determine what kind of uses and scale the development sites can handle and the order of the projects.

Khelsilem noted that all kinds of uses would be explored while noting that some of these reserve lands have seen industrial uses and may face challenges with residential uses.

For Senakw, the 10.5-acre reserve will generate 6,000 homes for up to about 10,000 people in 11 towers up to 564 ft with 59 storeys. Construction is underway in the first phase, with the entire multi-phase project expected to reach completion in the early 2030s.

“Senakw was always intended to be the beginning of something,” said Khelsilem. Senakw has provided the First Nation with experience in pursuing its own developments.

The First Nation has a 50% stake in Senakw, with local developer Westbank holding 30% and the OP Trust, Ontario Public Service Employees Union, and Government of Ontario pension fund holding 20%.

Over the century-plus lifespan of the Senakw buildings, the project is expected to generate revenue in excess of $20 billion, with the First Nation gaining 50%, providing lasting generational wealth and economic security.

The First Nation can move much faster than most municipal governments on development projects of a similar scale, control density and realize the full potential of the lands.

“When we started the Senakw process, some of the lessons on the full value of our lands were being recognized and affirmed — the value that we are bringing to the table as a First Nations government, and the certainty we bring as a First Nations government with First Nations land,” said Khelsilem.

“There’s a value we bring to the table that no other developer can bring, not just in terms of speed and scale, but these are long-term plans and assets we will hold in perpetuity. We’re in it for the long haul, not short-term gains. We’ve learned through Senakw the value we bring in the development of First Nations lands.”

While the First Nation is fully in a position to self-determine the use of its reserves, it needs to negotiate with municipal governments for aspects such as utility (water and sewer) connections, road access, and police and fire services. Khelsilem says the services agreement for Senakw between the First Nation and the City of Vancouver, which took about two years to negotiate and finalize, will be used as a template moving forward to shave off time. He says the First Nation has “very productive and wonderful relationships” with the various municipalities.

Mindy Wight, the CEO of Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation, which is the economic development arm of the First Nation, and oversees the First Nation’s stake in Senakw, says they have begun the process of seeking consultant teams with experience in land use and master planning. The consultants will work with the Squamish Nation, Nch’ḵay̓, and Hiy̓ ám̓ Housing, which is the not-for-profit entity for the First Nation’s affordable housing efforts.

Together, they will determine long-range capital plans that meet the current and future needs of Squamish people, including the provision of parks, schools, community centres, healthcare facilities, and affordable housing. The planning process will identify community amenities and infrastructure and explore how such investments will be financed.

Both Khelsilem and Wight emphasized the First Nation’s intent to make a real dent in meeting the needs of not only their own people but also make a meaningful contribution to the needs of the region, especially with housing supply.

“A lot of local government leaders are all talking about addressing housing needs, and this is where the Squamish Nation is going to bring a lot of value to our communities,” said Khelsilem.

Khelsilem also suggested that the planning work for the North Shore will align with regional plans, such as TransLink’s Transport 2050 plan of expanding and improving public transit, including bringing rapid transit to the North Shore. High-density developments of the reserves at the north ends of the Lions Gate Bridge and Ironworkers Memorial Bridge would certainly help support the case of a North Shore rapid transit project, such as a SkyTrain extension.