Artistic rendering of the previous concept for the new design of Phibbs bus exchange in North Vancouver. (TransLink)

The long-planned complete overhaul of TransLink’s Phibbs bus exchange in North Vancouver District is now underway.

The provincial government announced today construction has officially begun on rebuilding the bus exchange with additional capacity and improved safety, security, and active transportation connections.

This includes 12 new bus bays to accommodate the North Shore’s long-term needs, including the expanded ability to handle more 60 ft articulated buses — the type of bus used for TransLink’s RapidBus services. There will also be better signage and nighttime lighting, new bus shelters for enhanced weather protection, upgraded roadways, new drainage, on-site rain gardens, and safer pedestrian and cycling pathways.

Additionally, passengers and bus drivers will benefit from new amenities — two new buildings will contain a snack concession for passengers and bus drivers and a rest facility just for bus drivers.

“Phibbs Exchange is an important regional transit hub and transition point for people travelling to, from, and through the North Shore by public transit,” said Bowinn Ma, the BC minister of state for infrastructure and the MLA for the riding of North Vancouver-Lonsdale, in a statement.

“These improvements will make the exchange safer, more comfortable, and better able to accommodate the future transportation needs of our growing communities.”

The first phase of construction work now underway involves relocating existing bus operations to make space for the construction of the new exchange, which will begin in Spring 2023. Full completion of the new bus exchange is anticipated in 2024.

This project is part of the Mayors’ Council’s previous 10-year vision, established in 2018. The total construction cost is about $32 million, with the provincial government contributing $18.8 million, the federal government providing $11.7 million, and the municipal government covering $2 million.

“Providing a safer and better-equipped exchange point for those taking transit around the North Shore is a good step towards addressing our challenging transportation needs,” said Mike Little, mayor of North Vancouver District.

“Phibbs Exchange is one of the most critical transit hubs in our community, so these much-needed upgrades are welcome additions.”

Phibbs exchange is one of Metro Vancouver’s key bus exchanges, serving 16 bus routes and almost 16,000 passengers daily for vital east-west connections across the North Shore and north-south across Burrard Inlet. Since early 2020, it has served as the easternmost terminus of the R2 Marine Drive RapidBus across the North Shore from Park Royal.

This bus exchange will likely be an important facility and transfer connection point for TransLink’s plans to introduce a bus rapid transit (BRT) service later this decade that links the North Shore with Brentwood and Metrotown via the Second Narrows.