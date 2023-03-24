Northern lights peek through clouds in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Those who stayed up late last night were rewarded with a view of the aurora borealis, which was visible through the clouds from Vancouver.
One lucky photographer said the aurora was visible to the naked eye just before 2 am from Spanish Banks, and they shared a photo to social media of the green lights over the snowy North Shore Mountains.
Last night’s Aurora Borealis taken from Spanish Banks
by u/TheOrangePro in vancouver
Another aurora-watcher tweeted a photo just before 4 am, saying it was “probably one of the best northern lights dances from Metro Vancouver.”
Several others chimed in, admiring the beauty of the late-night sky show.
Vancouver B.C, Aurora #northernlights @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/vUtixV53Ds
— Jacob Mattson (@ImJakeRacer) March 24, 2023
Northern lights putting on a show in Vancouver, BC #Aurora #northernlights #VancouverBC pic.twitter.com/t5QxMbUrSo
— Alex B (@bloupsbloups) March 24, 2023
Would you stay up late to catch the northern lights? Let us know in the comments.