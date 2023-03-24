Northern lights peek through clouds in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Those who stayed up late last night were rewarded with a view of the aurora borealis, which was visible through the clouds from Vancouver.

One lucky photographer said the aurora was visible to the naked eye just before 2 am from Spanish Banks, and they shared a photo to social media of the green lights over the snowy North Shore Mountains.

Another aurora-watcher tweeted a photo just before 4 am, saying it was “probably one of the best northern lights dances from Metro Vancouver.”

Several others chimed in, admiring the beauty of the late-night sky show.

