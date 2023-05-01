Vancouver is about to FINALLY see the spring weather it deserves

The beginning of May is set to bring some warmer-than-seasonal weather to Vancouver, a drastic departure from the cold and rainy April we just endured.

Cold dominated April weather in BC, and it looks like the taste of summer weather we had right at the end is a preview of what’s to come, according to the latest spring forecast from The Weather Network.

“For the month of May as a whole, we expect that most of Western Canada will see a strong finish to a spring season which sputtered along through most of March and April,” The Weather Network said.

It added the warmer weather will be a “dramatic pattern reversal” compared to what spring has been like so far.

The warm May forecast for Western Canada won’t be enjoyed by the whole country, though. It’s meant to be colder than normal in Eastern Canada, with significant snow expected for some parts.

“Spring weather is notoriously fickle, and this year has only reinforced that reputation. While many of us were teased by a taste of summer during the month of April, spring continues to sputter across most of the country,” The Weather Network said.

Things could cool down again in mid-May, but by the end of the month, temperatures are expected to be above seasonal.