Lower Mainland temperature records broken as region basks in sun

Southern BC is getting drenched with sunshine and it feels like summer in Vancouver this weekend.

On Friday, it was so warm in some areas that it broke records. According to a weather summary by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC,) many areas set a daily maximum temperature record on April 28 including Abbotsford, Whistler, and Squamish.

“A ridge of high pressure anchored over the province is bringing

clear skies and warm spring weather,” said ECCC. Here’s a look at some of the records that were broken:

Abbotsford

New record of 25.7°C | Old record of 24.4°C set in 1957

New record of 28.1°C | Old record of 25.6°C set in 1957

New record of 27.4°C | Old record of 24.0°C set in 2005

New record of 25.7°C | Old record of 22.6°C set in 1989

While this blast of warm weather might remind you of summer, keep your umbrella close by.

According to ECCC, it’ll be cloudy and rainy on Sunday. We’ll get a bit more sun, then it’s back to clouds once more.

In Vancouver, people flocked to the city’s beaches and parks to soak up as much vitamin D as possible on Friday and Saturday.

What happens when Vancouver’s sun-famine suddenly ends pic.twitter.com/lNPx9vj8x6 — Brendan Dawe (@BrendanDawe) April 29, 2023

Did you get a chance to soak up the sun this weekend?