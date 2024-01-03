Parks Canada is opening up 2024 BC camping reservations this month

The great outdoors is calling! Parks Canada is opening up camping reservations for 2024 in BC later this month.

That’s months earlier than how it was for the 2023 camping season when reservations launched on March 12 due to the agency moving its reservations system to a new platform.

When will camping reservations open for national parks in BC?

Reservations for Glacier and Mount Revelstoke National Park kick off on January 19 at 8 am, along with camping reservations for Gulf Islands and Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Those looking to camp in Yoho and Kootenay National Park can try to get their dates starting January 23 at 8 am, with backcountry camping reservations opening up on January 29 at 8 am for both parks.

Outside of BC, popular sites in Alberta will also open up at the end of January, including Banff and Jasper National Park.

Ontario sites will open up a little later than those in the west, with Parks Canada camping sites rolling out on February 5.

You can check out all of the 2024 Parks Canada camping reservation opening dates here.

Canadians looking forward to a trip to a national park this year will also be paying a little bit more due to a fee increase that went into effect on New Year’s Day.

Do you plan on making camping reservations through Parks Canada in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.