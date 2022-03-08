With over one million tweets, people have lots to say about the fact that they can’t log in to their Spotify accounts.

There’s been a mixture of sadness, frustration, and downright rage, but some people are taking the outage in stride.

There have also been lots of funny reactions.

waiting for the “SPOTIFY IS BACK” tweets pic.twitter.com/1NM7ToMUwW — ali ✧ (@gogyislost) March 8, 2022

Spotify hasn’t publicly revealed what the issue is yet, but its @SpotifyCares Twitter account has been replying to user reports.

Me trying to tell myself life without Spotify is totally fine while my brain is getting ready for the 4th mental breakdown of the day:#spotifydown pic.twitter.com/A6kWSAlB5q — Mondo Coreano (@MondoCoreano) March 8, 2022

One thing the reactions reveal is just how attached people are to the streaming service.

Bro, it’s been 30 minutes without Spotify i’m losing my will to live#spotify pic.twitter.com/5EkpBSR4q8 — MemeWorld (@MemeWorld_01) March 8, 2022

It has also revealed that some people actually still use MP3 players apparently.

We hope this tweet is a joke:

Discord and Spotify broken, first time I’ve talked to my wife in 5 years 🙁 — Rich Campbell (@RichWCampbell) March 8, 2022

The good news is that some users are actually reporting that they’ve been able to log back in, so hopefully, you’ll be listening to your favourite true-crime podcast again in no time at all.