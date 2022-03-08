Apple unveils lower-cost iPhone SE with 5G and an upgraded camera

Apple just launched a new super-affordable iPhone — the iPhone SE with 5G, an improved processor, and a camera that delivers the truest of tones.

On Tuesday, Apple held its highly anticipated Peek Performance, and released several products including the iPhone 5G.

It has 5G capabilities and crystal-clear new cameras. Plus, it has the iPhone 13’s powerful A15 Bionic microchip, and the “toughest glass and a smartphone on both the front and back,” making it a performance powerhouse.

The camera on the iPhone SE also boasts tone-preserving powers, delivering the subject’s real skin colour without washing it out. It has a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with incredible colour accuracy, too.

It has a glass and aluminium body and comes in three gorgeous colours — midnight, starlight, and red.

“A 15 bionic makes nearly every experience better,” said an Apple spokesperson at the event. “From simple things like launching apps and scrolling through photos to intense workloads like processing depth information on the fly. A 15 bionic that’s a powerful six-core CPU to handle demanding tasks smoothly and efficiently.”

The processor is up to 1.8 times faster than iPhone 8 and even faster compared to older models. “This CPU is faster than all the competition at any price,” the spokesperson said. “The four-core GPU is great for graphics, intensive use, and delivers a monumental improvement for people upgrading.”



The iPhone SE has the home button with Touch ID, and a solid battery life.

It starts at just US$429 and is available on March 18, but can be pre-ordered starting Friday

Apple also introduced two new jewel-toned finishes for the iPhone 13 Pro.