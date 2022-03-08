The day the music died: Spotify is down for most users

Don’t worry. It’s not just you; Spotify seems to be down for users across the country.

Many users who attempted to log onto Spotify today saw that their accounts were logged out, with no ability to log back in.

While Spotify has not put out an official statement on their socials, their Twitter support account has replied to many users experiencing issues.

@SpotifyCares logged me out of my account without me requesting and I can’t get back in . what the hell ???? and they won’t send me an email for to log back into my account — Prophet Amen Ra – 預言者アーメン-ラー (@Deethebestemcee) March 8, 2022

When attempting to visit the official support page, users are greeted with a creative error page.

Due to the amount of conversation this has generated, Spotify is trending on Twitter with over one million tweets.

Me waiting for Spotify to work again pic.twitter.com/q4poyKoytZ — Marios Joannides (@M_joannides) March 8, 2022

Spotify has responded to users saying they’re looking into it. Daily Hive has reached out to the streaming service for more info.