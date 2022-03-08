NewsVentureTechCanada

The day the music died: Spotify is down for most users

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Mar 8 2022, 6:41 pm
The day the music died: Spotify is down for most users
Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock

Don’t worry. It’s not just you; Spotify seems to be down for users across the country.

Many users who attempted to log onto Spotify today saw that their accounts were logged out, with no ability to log back in.

While Spotify has not put out an official statement on their socials, their Twitter support account has replied to many users experiencing issues.

When attempting to visit the official support page, users are greeted with a creative error page.

spotify

Spotify

Due to the amount of conversation this has generated, Spotify is trending on Twitter with over one million tweets.

Spotify has responded to users saying they’re looking into it. Daily Hive has reached out to the streaming service for more info.

 

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT