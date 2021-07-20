How to spot the International Space Station across Canada this month

With warm summer nights luring us outside more often this time of year, many Canadians are spending more time looking up at the sky.

In addition to finding constellations, stargazers may want to try spotting the International Space Station as it travels through the night sky.

According to NASA, the space station looks like an “airplane or a very bright star” moving across the night sky. It moves faster than the typical airplane and always in a straight line. It also doesn’t have any flashing lights.

Aboard the football-field sized space station, astronauts are working in a microgravity lab conducting research that should have benefits for people on earth.

The best time to view the space station is right after sunset or right before sunrise, because the sun reflecting off the metal will make it easier to see.

Here’s when the space station will be visible near several major Canadian cities, but NASA also has information for smaller communities on its website.

Viewing opportunities with higher maximum heights are easier to spot because the space station won’t be blocked by surrounding trees or buildings.